Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $59.84 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Linde were worth $59,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $257.37 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.59.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

