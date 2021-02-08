Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 970 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $72,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $355.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.