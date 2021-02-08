Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of TRIL opened at $12.76 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,797 shares of company stock valued at $558,755 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,378,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after acquiring an additional 414,577 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 491,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.