Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.62 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce sales of $787.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $778.63 million and the highest is $795.00 million. Trimble posted sales of $824.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of TRMB opened at $72.27 on Monday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,667 shares of company stock worth $2,359,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after buying an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,032,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Trimble by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 859,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 140,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

