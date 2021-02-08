Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $354,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,600.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,182. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

