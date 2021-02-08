TriumphX (TRIX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $390,805.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $390,805.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00051233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00174771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00065601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00058079 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00196090 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00061344 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io.

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.