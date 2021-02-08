Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.65

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 1452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tronox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 236,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 96,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tronox by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 56,598 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

