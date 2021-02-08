True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Trading Up 115.7% This Week

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded 115.7% higher against the US dollar. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market cap of $245,412.10 and approximately $3,258.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get True Seigniorage Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00174724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00204638 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064968 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade True Seigniorage Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for True Seigniorage Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for True Seigniorage Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.