TrueFeedBack Tops 24 Hour Volume of $569,421.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.58 million and $569,421.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.01045223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.53 or 0.05417500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00029630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

TrueFeedBack (TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

