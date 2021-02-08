TrustVerse (TRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.92 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $858,270.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.43 or 0.01159760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.40 or 0.06026977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00049338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00033149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.