TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $138,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.97 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

