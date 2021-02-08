Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,117 shares during the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies makes up about 9.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $541.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

