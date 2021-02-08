Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth $49,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,178 shares of company stock worth $14,136,945. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,737,408. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.