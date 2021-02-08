Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.