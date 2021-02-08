TwoKeyEconomy Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

