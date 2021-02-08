Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

