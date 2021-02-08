U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 171,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,258. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

