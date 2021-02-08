UBS Group Lowers Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) to Sell

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

