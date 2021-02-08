UBS Group Lowers New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

