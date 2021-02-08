UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cargotec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CYJBF remained flat at $$49.85 during midday trading on Monday. Cargotec has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment provides cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; straddle and shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, yard cranes, ship-to-shore cranes, reachstackers, empty container handlers and forklift trucks, Navis terminal operating systems, and Bromma spreaders.

