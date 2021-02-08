UBS Group Reiterates $150.00 Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMUS. Truist upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.38.

TMUS opened at $125.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

