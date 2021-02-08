Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

UA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

