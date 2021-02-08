Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,838.18 ($63.21).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,980 ($52.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,361.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,549.26. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

About Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

