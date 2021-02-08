United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $164.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

