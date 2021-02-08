United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

UTHR stock opened at $169.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

