Uquid Coin (UQC) One Day Volume Tops $8.00 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00012840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $56.37 million and $8.00 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.90 or 0.01106653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.54 or 0.05683713 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00045588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00016199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

