Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 9.9%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 7,047,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,010,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $398.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 458,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 36,633 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

