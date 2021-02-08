Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC) Shares Gap Down to $0.80

Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.71. Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 700 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) (CVE:UFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter.

Urbanfund Corp. (UFC.V) Company Profile (CVE:UFC)

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company also focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

