USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $9.84 on Friday. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $642.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,306,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

