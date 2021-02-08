USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a positive return on equity of 138.61%.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

