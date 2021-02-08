Validity Market Capitalization Achieves $4.88 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. Validity has a market cap of $4.88 million and $631,609.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00169416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00058336 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00207504 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Validity’s total supply is 4,231,190 coins and its circulating supply is 4,211,861 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org.

