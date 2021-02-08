Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.61. 6,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,608. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.