Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 11,474 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,474 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 84.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 52,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 23.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Target by 58.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.95. 56,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,363. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.66. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.48.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

