Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 536,885 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

