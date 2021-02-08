Van Strum & Towne Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Welbilt by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Welbilt by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

