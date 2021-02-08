Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $990,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 290.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

