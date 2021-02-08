Van Strum & Towne Inc. Invests $298,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $280.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

