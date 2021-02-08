Van Strum & Towne Inc. Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 2.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

EMR stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.