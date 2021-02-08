VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 168,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.64 on Monday. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.