Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.0% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,846,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $181.90. 1,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.61. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $181.96.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

