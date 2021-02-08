Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.85. 76,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18.

