Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Valmark Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,556,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $278,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.83. 108,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,365,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

