Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.78. 70,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,365,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

