Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $174.13 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $176.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.95 and a 200 day moving average of $156.28.

About Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

