Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Increased by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.0% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.29. 40,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

