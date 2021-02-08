Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.83. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

