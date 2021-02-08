Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,158,000 after acquiring an additional 900,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,021,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,430 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,102,000.

VGIT opened at $68.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

