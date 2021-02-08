Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $214.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,738. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $211.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71.

