Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Boosted by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

