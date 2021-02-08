Veles Price Tops $0.0592 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 36.7% against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $75,895.58 and $4,264.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,227.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.65 or 0.03975796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00375909 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.53 or 0.01086173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.00438991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00364114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.75 or 0.00221496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00019670 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,392,724 coins and its circulating supply is 1,282,741 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

